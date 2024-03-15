Seven Held From West Bengal For Duping Mumbai Man, Kin Of Rs 1.46 Cr

Seven persons were arrested from West Bengal for allegedly operating an illegal call centre and duping a Mumbai resident of Rs 1.46 crore, a police official said on Friday.
The seven, who were held from Siliguri in the eastern state, had obtained the card and bank information of a Churchgate-based man as well as the car details of his daughter residing in the USA and then carried out online transactions to the tune of Rs 1.46 crore, the official said.
"They took the delivery of goods purchased online at addresses in West Bengal, which alerted us. We first went to Kolkata and then to Siliguri. We have seized 27 mobile phones, five watches, a MacBook, an iPad and Rs 50 lakh cash. We also stopped delivery of goods worth Rs 60 lakh," he said.
The accused were booked for cheating and other offences under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions and have been brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further probe, the cyber crime cell official said.
The arrested accused have been identified as Rayan Shahdas (22), Arunbha Haldar (22), Ritam Mandal (23), Tamojeet Sarkar (22), Rajeeb Sheikh (24), Sujoy Naskar (23) and Rohit Baidya (23), he added.