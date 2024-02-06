Series Of Initiatives Taken To Boost Investments, Trade, Promote Eco Activity: Piyush Goyal

To give impetus to foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, the government has put in place an investor-friendly policy, where most of the sectors are open for 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route, he noted.

"The government initiatives are significant to increase investments and promote economic growth besides converting the disruption caused by COVID-19 into an opportunity for growth and investment," Goyal said.

To ensure that India remains an attractive and investor-friendly destination, the government reviews FDI policy on an ongoing basis and makes changes from time to time after having intensive consultations with stakeholders.