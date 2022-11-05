Senior Doctor Dies Of Dengue In Kolkata

A health official said a senior doctor of the state-run Infectious Disease Hospital in Kolkata's Beleghata died on Friday while undergoing dengue treatment.

Doctor Anirban Hazra, 40, was the assistant superintendent of the hospital. The official said he was undergoing treatment at the hospital since November 1.

A temporary sanitation worker of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), Dilip Rout, also died of dengue.

Rout, a resident of Tikiapara in Siliguri, was undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where he died on Thursday night, SMC's ward 28 councilor Samprita Das said.

In the last week, over 5,000 people tested positive for dengue in West Bengal with most of the cases being reported from the North 24 Parganas district, the health official said.

(Inputs from PTI)