Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Senior Congress Leader Thalekunnil Basheer No More

Senior Congress leader and former legislator and parliamentarian, Thalekunnil Basheer, passed away on Friday morning, family sources said. Basheer was 79.

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 11:00 am

Senior Congress leader and former legislator and parliamentarian, Thalekunnil Basheer, passed away on Friday morning, family sources said.
Basheer was 79.
"He left us early Friday morning at his residence in Vembayam," a senior Congress leader said.
The senior leader was under treatment for heart-related ailments for the past five years.
Basheer was elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Chirayankeezhu constituency. He was also a Rajya Sabha member twice. He was elected to the state Assembly in 1977 from Kazhakkoottam constituency but later resigned to enable senior leader A K Antony contest from there.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Basheer and said he upheld the values of Congress politics.
"Basheer used to intervene in the issues affecting the public and upheld the general interest of the society," Vijayan said in his condolences message.
Senior Congress leaders also condoled the demise of Basheer who was an executive member of KPCC for decades.
The body of senior Congress leader will kept at the KPCC office for the public to pay homage and will be laid to rest later.

National Congress Leader Thalekunnil Basheer Former Legislator Former Parliamentarian Demise Lok Sabha State Assembly Rajya Sabha India
