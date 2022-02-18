Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Second Phase Of Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System Project Approved

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) will be responsible for the implementation of the project in association with the National Informatics Center (NIC). 

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 8:28 pm

The Modi government has approved the second phase of the Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) project, which will be implemented at Rs 3,375 crore during 2022-23 to 2025-26. 


The Phase II of the ICJS project, closely monitored by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be a step towards ensuring effective and modern policing.


The project will be implemented as a central sector scheme, an official statement said. The ICJS system would be made available through a dedicated and secure cloud-based infrastructure with high-speed connectivity.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) will be responsible for the implementation of the project in association with the National Informatics Center (NIC). The project will be implemented in collaboration with state governments and Union Territory administrations.

The ICJS is a national platform for enabling integration of the main IT system used for delivery of criminal justice in the country by five pillars of police (crime and criminal tracking and network systems), e-Forensics for forensic labs, e-courts for courts, e-Prosecution for public prosecutors e-Prisons for prisons. 


In Phase-I of the ICJS project, individual IT systems have been implemented and stabilised, and search of records have been enabled on these systems.


Under Phase-II, the system is being built on the principle of 'one data one entry' whereby data is entered only once in one pillar, and the same is then available in all other pillars without the need to re-enter the data in each pillar.

With PTI inputs.

