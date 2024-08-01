Search For Nirvana: Uncovering The Ancient City Of Kusinara

Additionally, Siwan has significant archaeological and historical evidence supporting its identification as the ancient Kushinagara. Key evidence includes: the presence of the Hiranyavati (Sona) River near Ziradei, three large stupas found near Kishunpur village on the western bank of the Hiranyavati (now known as Garh), in the village of Titir, on the western bank of the river, the Titir Stupa and other important artifacts like black polished and grey pottery. According to Jagdishwar Pandey’s survey, the Titir Stupa, described by Hsuan-Tsang, was identified in Titira village west Siwan. Hsuan-Tsang described twelve stupas in Kushinagara, one of which is the Titir Stupa. This stupa was found near Siwan, confirming the proximity of Kushinagara to this site. Historical texts and Hsuan-Tsang’s travel accounts suggest that the Mahaparinirvana of Buddha occurred in this region.