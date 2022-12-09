SC Imposes ₹ 25,000 Cost On Student Who Filed 'Atrocious' Plea Blaming Youtube Ads For Failure In Competitive Exam

The Supreme Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on a petitioner while dismissing a plea that demanded Rs 75 lakh as compensation from Google India for the advertisements broadcast on Youtube that allegedly had sexually explicit content.

'Atrocious' petition, 'waste of judiciary's time'

The Court lambasted the Madhya Pradesh resident for an "atrocious" petition, wherein he claimed that he failed to clear his competitive exams as the advertisements diverted his attention. As per a report published by NDTV, the litigant in his plea also sought a ban on nudity on social media platforms, including on Google's video hosting platform, Youtube.

"You want damages because you saw advertisements on internet, and you say because of that your attention was diverted, and you could not clear the exam?" a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka asked the petitioner, who was appearing in person.

"It is one of the most atrocious petitions filed under Article 32 (of the Constitution)," the bench observed. "This kind of petitions are utter wastage of judicial time," NDTV quoted the bench as saying.

Article 32, or the Right to Constitutional Remedies, empowers citizens to directly approach the Supreme Court to address a violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under Part III of the Constitution.

Petition a publicity gimmick

The bench came down heavily on the petitioner and said "If you don't like an advertisement, don't watch it!" While disposing off the petition, the judges added that "Why he chose to watch the advertisements is his prerogative."

The top Court initially slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh for the frivolous petition but when the petitioner pleaded for forgiveness, the bench said "Make it Rs 25,000." The Court noted that the petition was merely a publicity gimmick and thus should be dismissed with costs.