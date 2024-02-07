Sanjay Singh Records Statement In UP Court In 2008 Case

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh was on Wednesday brought to an MP-MLA court here for a hearing in a 2008 case registered against him during a protest here.

Singh was produced before Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav amid tight security and his statement was recorded, Sanjay Singh's counsel Madan Singh said. The court has fixed February 14 as the next date of hearing, he added.

Singh, who is in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam, was brought on a train this morning and taken back after the hearing. The 2008 case was lodged against Singh at the city police station following a "Ghera Dalo, Dera Dalo '' campaign.

The FIR was lodged under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (using criminal force specifically to deter a public servant from performing their duty).

Singh was recently elected to a second Rajya Sabha term.