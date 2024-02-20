Sandeshkhali Happenings Have Put 'Humanity To Shame': Union Minister Thakur

Whatever is happening in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali village, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women, "puts humanity to shame" and brings a bad name to the country, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday as he lashed out at the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Reacting to the protests in the village in North 24 Parganas district after local women accused absconding Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "sexually assaulting" them, Thakur targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and asked how long will the women of West Bengal tolerate such a situation.

"With a woman Chief Minister, incidents of atrocities and rape on women have come to light (in Sandeshkhali). They (victims) are not being heard with the police giving protection to the goons, and the CM giving protection to the police. After all, how long will the women of West Bengal have to endure this?" the BJP leader asked while talking to the media here in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports said, "Sandeshkhali's message is going out in every street of West Bengal today that women are not safe, and Mamata ji's government is doing the work of suppressing the voice of the media." He alleged the TMC government was "trying to strangle press freedom" in West Bengal.

"How long will you suppress the media and women's voices? Why has law and order broken down under your government? Be it the rights of women or the media, work has been done to destroy them. This also brings a bad name to the country," he added. Thakur was in Silvassa to attend a programme where sports kits were distributed to local youths.