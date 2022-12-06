Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Saket Gokhale Made No Mistake: Mamata

"It's a very bad, and sad (incident). Saket (Gokhale) is a bright man. He is very popular on social media. He has made no mistake," Banerjee told reporters at Jaipur airport.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee PTI

Updated: 06 Dec 2022 6:15 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday backed party spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who has been arrested by the Gujarat Police over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that she condemned the BJP government’s "vindictive attitude".  

Banerjee, who is visiting Rajasthan, also claimed that Gokhale made no mistake.

"It's a very bad, and sad (incident). Saket (Gokhale) is a bright man. He is very popular on social media. He has made no mistake," Banerjee told reporters at Jaipur airport.

"I condemn this vindictive attitude. He (Saket) has been arrested because he tweeted against the Prime Minister. People also tweet against me... We are really feeling sorry about the situation," she said before heading for Pushkar.

The Gujarat Police have detained Gokhale over a tweet endorsing an alleged fake news report about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse incident there on October 31, which had claimed 135 lives.

Gokhale recently tweeted a news clipping which apparently appeared to have been published in a leading Gujarati newspaper.

Banerjee paid a visit to Ajmer and Pushkar shrines during the day.

-With PTI Input

