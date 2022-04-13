Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

S Jaishankar Meets US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo discussed trade ties between India and US. They also discussed the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

S Jaishankar Meets US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 8:59 am

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met to discuss the bilateral commercial relationship.

During the meeting, Raimondo expressed interest in continued engagement with India as the United States moves toward the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the Department of Commerce said in a media release.

"She also shared updates on the US-India CEO Forum, which is an important mechanism for the United States and India to deepen commercial ties and reduce barriers to trade," it said.(With PTI inputs)
 

Related stories

India-US Relationship Has Gone Real Transformation In Last 2 Decades, Human Element Is Key Driver: S Jaishankar

Quad Powerful Force Of Global Good, Beneficial For Entire Indo-Pacific Region: S Jaishankar

India Has Chosen Side Of Peace, Says S Jaishankar On Ukraine-Russia War

Tags

National S Jaishankar India United States(US) Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo Indo-Pacific Region India-US Trade Ties US-India CEO Forum Trade
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

‘KGF’ Actor Yash Answers Salman Khan’s Query On Why Hindi Films Don't Do Well In South

‘KGF’ Actor Yash Answers Salman Khan’s Query On Why Hindi Films Don't Do Well In South