Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

RSS Denied Permission For Rallies At 47 Places In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Police also requested the RSS not to politicise the issue at the cost of the safety of the members of the general public.

RSS function in Jabalpur
RSS function in Jabalpur.(File photo-Representational image) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 6:25 pm

The Madras High Court was informed on Wednesday that the police had granted permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out 'route marches' and hold public meetings on November 6 at three places alone while it has been rejected for 47 other locations.

State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah and the senior counsel for the police department N R Elango told this to Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan when the contempt applications from the various units of the RSS came up today for further hearing, today.

The police had granted permission to take out the rally at Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore. In respect of 23 districts, permission would be granted if RSS conducted the events in indoor stadiums. The police would not grant its nod in respect of the remaining 24 places, they said.

The intelligence inputs received from the 24 districts do not suggest granting the permission, they said and handed over a file containing the intelligence report to the judge. They also requested the RSS not to politicise the issue at the cost of the safety of the members of the general public.

The judge said that he would pass orders on November 4 after perusing the intelligence report.
 

Tags

National India Ta Mil Nadu Tamil Nadu High Court Tamil Nadu Police Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Rallies Permission Perambalur Kallakurichi Cuddalore
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

Central Government Working To Make Delhi Grand City With All Facilities Expected Of Capital: PM Narendra Modi

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It