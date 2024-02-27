RS Polls: Those Looking For Profit Will Leave, Says Akhilesh On Fears Of Cross-Voting By SP MLAs

Amid fears of cross-voting by Samajwadi Party MLAs in the Rajya Sabha polls on Tuesday, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said those who are looking for "profit" in the situation will leave.

Speaking to reporters ahead of casting his votes, Yadav slammed the BJP saying it will adopt all means to win elections.

Asked about the absence of some party MLAs from a party meeting on the polls called on Monday, Yadav said, "Those who wanted to profit from the situation will go. Those who were promised will go."