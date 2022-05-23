Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Filed Against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Kirit Somaiya filed Rs100 Crore defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai High Court on Monday.

मेधा किरीट सोमैयानी आज मुंबई उच्च न्यायालय येथे शिवसेना नेते संजय राऊत यांच्यावर 100 कोटींचा दिवाणी मानहानीचा दावा दाखल केला @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/UFlwVIwxz1 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 23, 2022

Raut had accused Medha Kirit Somaiya and her husband of being involved in a Rs100 crore scam in the construction of public toilets in the area under the jurisdiction of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation In Maharashtra.

"Medha Kirit Somaiya filed Rs100 Crore Defamation Suit against Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut today Mumbai High Court," Kirit Somaiya tweeted.

Reportedly, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has said that he doesn't want defamation money, but the money should be used for social work.

He further said that now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut will have to provide answers.

Earlier this month, Medha Kirit Somaiya registered a complaint against Raut stating that the accused made malicious and unwarranted statements against the complainant in the media.

