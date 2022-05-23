Monday, May 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Filed Against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had accused Medha Kirit Somaiya and her husband Kirit Somaiya of being involved in a Rs 100 crore scam in the construction of public toilets in the area under the jurisdiction of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra.

Rs 100 Crore Defamation Suit Filed Against Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut
File photo of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 May 2022 6:22 pm

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Kirit Somaiya filed Rs100 Crore defamation suit against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai High Court on Monday.

Raut had accused Medha Kirit Somaiya and her husband of being involved in a Rs100 crore scam in the construction of public toilets in the area under the jurisdiction of Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation In Maharashtra.

"Medha Kirit Somaiya filed Rs100 Crore Defamation Suit against Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut today Mumbai High Court," Kirit Somaiya tweeted.

Related stories

Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Bats For 'One Country, One Language', Says Hindi Is Spoken Across India

Loudspeaker Issue A 'Closed Chapter'; Talk About Inflation, Unemployment: Sanjay Raut Tells BJP

Ask Your Leaders Where Shiv Sena Was During Babri Demolition: Sanjay Raut Tells BJP

Reportedly, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has said that he doesn't want defamation money, but the money should be used for social work.

He further said that now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut will have to provide answers.

Earlier this month, Medha Kirit Somaiya registered a complaint against Raut stating that the accused made malicious and unwarranted statements against the complainant in the media.
 

Tags

National Shiv Sena Maharashtra Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Defamation Suit Mumbai High Court Sanjay Raut Medha Kirit Somaiya Kirit Somaiya Social Work Scam Uddhav Thakeray
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 Playoffs, Playing Conditions Explained: Rain, Super Over, Points, Reserve Day And More

IPL 2022 Playoffs, Playing Conditions Explained: Rain, Super Over, Points, Reserve Day And More

The Irresistible Rise Of Popular South Indian Cinema In The Pan-Indian Market

The Irresistible Rise Of Popular South Indian Cinema In The Pan-Indian Market