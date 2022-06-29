Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rs 1,820.75 Cr Under 'Rythu Bandhu' Disbursed: Minister

The government provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season to the farmers for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other investments twice a year for Rabi and Kharif seasons.

undefined
Farmers were provided money under ‘Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 6:30 pm

The Telangana government has deposited Rs 1,820.75 crore into the bank accounts of 306.30 lakh farmers under ‘Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme.

An official release on Wednesday said the government has provided Rs 50,448 crore to farmers under the scheme in eight tranches while Rs 7,508 crore would be provided to over 65 lakh farmers in the ninth tranche.

Overall 68.10 lakh farmers are eligible to get the assistance. The government provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season to the farmers for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other investments twice a year for Rabi and Kharif seasons.

Related stories

Agriculture 4.0 Is Helping Farmers Do More With Less

Increase In MSP Of Kharif Crops Will Empower Farmers: PM Modi

Rythu Bandhu Scheme Got Laurels From Whole World: Telangana Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy

Alleging that State under BJP rule was neglecting farmers' welfare, Telangana Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said the TRS government is allocating 11.50 per cent to 12 per cent of the budget for agricultural allied sectors.

He further said Telangana has to get over Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre under various provisions. Reddy demanded the NDA government at the Centre that Rythu Bandhu scheme be implemented across the country.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rythu Bandhu Disbursed Minister Rabi And Kharif Seasons Farmers Investment Support Scheme Agricultural Allied Sectors NDA Government TRS Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s