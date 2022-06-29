Rs 1,820.75 Cr Under 'Rythu Bandhu' Disbursed: Minister

The Telangana government has deposited Rs 1,820.75 crore into the bank accounts of 306.30 lakh farmers under ‘Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme.

An official release on Wednesday said the government has provided Rs 50,448 crore to farmers under the scheme in eight tranches while Rs 7,508 crore would be provided to over 65 lakh farmers in the ninth tranche.

Overall 68.10 lakh farmers are eligible to get the assistance. The government provides Rs 5,000 per acre per season to the farmers for purchase of inputs like seeds, fertilisers, pesticides and other investments twice a year for Rabi and Kharif seasons.

Alleging that State under BJP rule was neglecting farmers' welfare, Telangana Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy said the TRS government is allocating 11.50 per cent to 12 per cent of the budget for agricultural allied sectors.

He further said Telangana has to get over Rs 7,000 crore from the Centre under various provisions. Reddy demanded the NDA government at the Centre that Rythu Bandhu scheme be implemented across the country.

(With PTI inputs)