RJD’s Awadh Bihari Chaudhary Removed As Bihar Assembly Speaker

The Bihar assembly on Monday passed a resolution for the removal of RJD leader Awadh Bihari Chaudhary as the Speaker of the House, ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government's trust vote.

Chaudhary, who had refused to step down despite his party losing power a fortnight ago, was removed with 125 members of the 243-strong assembly voting in favour of the no-confidence motion moved against him by the ruling NDA.