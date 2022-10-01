Rijiju Bids Farewell To Outgoing AG Venugopal, Extends Best Wishes To His Successor

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju bid Friday farewell to outgoing Attorney General K K Venugopal.

Venugopal's successor, R Venkataramani, will assume the office of the Attorney General of India on Saturday.

"Emotional farewell to the outgoing Attorney General for India & warm welcome to new Attorney General," Rijiju tweeted Friday night.

He thanked "legendary advocate" Venugopal for rendering the most valuable service to the nation.

He also extended his best wishes to Venkataramani.

Senior advocate Venkataramani, 72, was appointed as the government's top law officer on Wednesday. His three-year term begins Saturday.

Venugopal, 91, had expressed his unwillingness to continue in the constitutional post due to his advanced age.

(Inputs from PTI)