RIICO Signs Pact With IIM-U For Skill Development

Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd (RIICO) has signed a pact with IIM Udaipur for skill development activities.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Shiv Prasad Nakate, Managing Director of RIICO, and Ashok Banerjee, Director of IIM Udaipur, a statement said on Wednesday.

RIICO has roped in the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur as a knowledge partner for 'Development of Skills for Fintech Park'.

The purpose of the MoU is to design a comprehensive plan of innovative skill development programmes for the officials of RIICO, under the 'Capacity Building Programme'.

Nakate said it is the endeavour of RIICO that there should be no shortage of trained youth for the companies coming to the Fintech Park. IIM Udaipur will create an online certificate programme on Fintech, which will enable companies to train their employees and create a talent pool in the state.

Apart from this, there is a plan to impart training to RIICO officials on capacity building from IIM Udaipur, he said.

