Respite In Delhi, Rajasthan But Heatwave Scorches Jharkhand As Mercury Above 40 Degree Celsius In Most Districts

The maximum temperature in the national capital is predicted to remain below the 40-degree mark on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius.

A weak Western Disturbance over the Himalayas and an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab has provided some respite from the searing heat in the plains. The maximum temperature will rise again after the weather system withdraws.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is predicted to remain below the 40-degree mark till Friday. It will gradually increase to 42 degrees Celsius by Monday.

No heatwave is predicted in the national capital for the next five to six days, the IMD said.

The Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the highest in April in five years.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Parts of the national capital had been reeling under a heatwave since last week with maximum temperatures hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.

The weather department had earlier said northwest India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to see more intense and frequent heatwave conditions in April.

The capital has recorded five heatwave days so far in April this year. It had recorded six such days in April 2017, the IMD data showed.

The capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21, 2017.

The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29, 1941.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Tuesday experienced some respite from the heat wave that had gripped the state in the last several days, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Cloudy sky was seen in most of the parts of the state due to the effect of a low intensity western disturbance, he said.

A drop in temperature, by two to four degrees Celsius, was observed, the officer said.

Most parts of the state have been reeling under severe heat wave for the past several days with the maximum temperature touching 45.4 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar on Monday.

Thunderstorms in Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, along with strong winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour, are expected on Wednesday, he said.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand reeled under heatwave conditions on Wednesday with the maximum temperature shooting past the 40 degrees Celsius mark in most parts of the state, weather officials said.

Heatwave conditions also gripped Ranchi, once the summer capital of undivided Bihar. Ranchi has been registering a of maximum around 40 degrees Celsius for the past two days.

The city recorded the season's highest temperature at 40.2 degrees Celsius on Monday. It was 39.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, four notches above the normal, the weather office said.

Daltonganj boiled on Tuesday, recording the state's highest temperature at 44.8 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 notches above normal. Jamshedpur simmered at 42 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches higher than normal.

Bokaro, Chaibasa, Garhwa and Giridih also recorded temperatures between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius.

"Relief from the sweltering weather conditions is unlikely in the next couple of days. Heatwave conditions are likely to continue in some pockets of northwest, central and southeastern parts of Jharkhand," said Abhishek Anand, the in-charge of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

No major change in maximum temperature is expected during the next five days, he said.

"Ranchi may continue to reel under 40 degrees Celsius and above till April 16," he added.

Unrestricted wind flow from western and northwestern parts of India has increased the mercury level across Jharkhand. Light relief from rising temperature is expected in eastern Jharkhand on April 16, weather officials said.

With the soaring temperature, the rush of patients to hospitals with heat-related ailments has increased. A temperature above 40 degrees Celsius could harm the body, cause skin burn and dehydration, according to health officials.

Meanwhile, electronic display boards have been put up across Ranchi to inform people about the weather, officials said.

"There are 50 such boards in major locations across the city. With the help of the weather department, we are displaying weather updates, and the timings of sunset and sunrise so that people can get the information on the go," said Amit Kumar, the public relations officer of Ranchi Smart City Corporation.(With PTI inputs)