Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Reserve Bank's MPC To Meet 6 Times Next Fiscal; First Meeting Scheduled For April 6-8

The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations

Reserve Bank's MPC To Meet 6 Times Next Fiscal; First Meeting Scheduled For April 6-8

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 5:03 pm

The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet six times during the next financial year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor-headed rate setting panel will be holding its first meeting of the next fiscal from April 6-8.

Related stories

RBI Cancels License Of Kanpur-based People’s Co-operative Bank Ltd

The RBI’s New Microfinance Lending Regulation: What Is In It For Consumers And Lenders

The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations.

According to the schedule released by the RBI on Wednesday, the first bi-monthly monetary policy of 2022-23 is scheduled for April 6-8, and next will be held during June 6-8.

The third, fourth and fifth meetings have been scheduled for August 2-4, September 28-30, and December 5-7.

The sixth bi-monthly meeting of the MPC is scheduled to be held on February 6-8, 2023.

Headed by the governor, the committee has two representatives from the central bank and three external members.

The central government has tasked the RBI to ensure that inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on the either side. PTI NKD  RAM

Tags

National Business Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Reserve Bank Of India Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) RBI Monetary Policy Inflation / Price Rise Interest Rates Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 