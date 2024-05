National

Reporter's Guarantee | Outlook's Vikram Raj in Conversation with Former Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala spoke to Outlook's Vikram Raj. He discussed the current upheaval in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. He said that in the Lok Sabha elections, when the seat distribution with the BJP was not in his favor, he withdrew his support from the government.