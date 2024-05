National

Modi, BJP's Reign in Gujarat: A 25-Year Journey

Home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion for 25 years, Gujarat has witnessed a continuous withering of the opposition. However, there is a sense of dissatisfaction among some communities. The saffron party is still confident of winning the polls with an overwhelming majority even as the election fervour is missing this year.