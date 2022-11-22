Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Religious Conversions Happening In Rajasthan In Planned Manner: BJP State President

BJP state president Satish Poonia alleged that the religious conversions are being done in a planned manner under the Congress government in the state.

Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia
Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Nov 2022 8:13 pm

The BJP here on Tuesday said conversions are on the rise in the Congress-run state, reacting to a mass wedding ceremony in Bharatpur where couples reportedly took an oath to renounce Hinduism and follow Buddhism.

BJP state president Satish Poonia alleged that the religious conversions are being done in a planned manner under the Congress government in the state.  

Poonia said this reacting to a video of a Dalit mass wedding ceremony which took place Sunday in Kumher city of Bharatpur, in which several newly-wed couple were seen taking oath to follow Buddhism and taking vows to shun Hindu religious practices.

"Incidents of religious conversion had been happening earlier too in Rajasthan under the rule of the Congress government, but now it seems that it is happening in a very planned manner," Poonia said in a statement.  

He said that Christianity and Islam are two commonly established religions to which people keep converting.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) BJP Party Religious Conversions Politics BJP Rajasthan President BJP Rajasthan Satish Poonia Jaipur Rajasthan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

China: Fire At Commerce And Trade Company Plant Kills 36; Two Missing So Far

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 