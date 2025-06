National

Relentless Mumbai Rains Disrupt Daily Life, Trigger Flood Warnings

Heavy monsoon rains lashed Mumbai on May 26 , bringing the city to a standstill with waterlogged roads, delayed trains, and flight disruptions. Authorities issued alerts as low-lying areas flooded, prompting rescue efforts. Despite the chaos, Mumbaikars showed resilience, navigating the deluge that marks the city's annual battle with the monsoon season.