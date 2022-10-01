Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Release Altaf Shah On Humanitarian Grounds: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.(File photo)
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.(File photo) Getty images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 10:54 am

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday appealed Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release Altaf Shah, son-in-law of late separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, on humanitarian grounds as he is suffering from renal cancer. 

Shah, along with six others, was arrested in 2017 in connection with a terror funding case. He is presently in the ICU of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Delhi.

"Continued incarceration of Altaf Shah is inhumane as he is critically ill. Request @HMOIndia to release him on humanitarian grounds so that he can be with his family in such distressing times," Mehbooba tweeted.

The PDP president was commenting on a tweet by Shah's daughter.

"My incarcerated father has been diagnosed of acute renal cancer which has metastasis and has spread to his other body parts, including his bones. It is my whole family’s request to please allow us to see him and consider his bail application on health grounds @HMOIndia @PMOIndia," Ruwa Shah had tweeted last night. 

"He is presently on oxygen support in the ICU of RML hospital - where there is no oncology department. My father, Altaf Shah, is 66 and is a political prisoner since last 5 years at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. @amnesty @AIIndia," she added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Union Home Minister Amit Shah Separatist Leader Syed Ali Geelani Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Altaf Shah New Delhi’s Tihar Jail
