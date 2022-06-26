Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Randomly Check Wards With Highest Number Of Births Recorded At Home: Lt Governor to Municipal Corporation of Delhi

With the process of registration of births and deaths being fully computerized by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena Saturday directed civic officials to randomly check a ward with the highest number of births recorded at home, and find out the reasons behind it.

Randomly Check Wards With Highest Number Of Births Recorded At Home: Lt Governor to Municipal Corporation of Delhi
Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena (Representational Image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 7:43 am

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena Saturday directed civic officials to randomly check a ward with the highest number of births recorded at home, and find out the reasons behind it.


His direction comes in view of 26 percent of births registered by the municipal corporation having taken place at homes and not at health facilities.


 Municipal corporations keep records of births and deaths in a city.


With the process of registration of births and deaths being fully computerized by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the LG asked for the linking of this database to the government departments that provide services related to food security, pensions, maternity benefits, and other welfare schemes, so that automatic updating or deletion of names could happen upon birth or death, according to a statement issued by the Raj Niwas.


"Upon being informed about the high figure of 26 percent of births being registered to have happened at home and not in a hospital or a nursing home, he instructed officials to randomly check a ward, with the highest number of births recorded at home, and find out the reasons behind it," the statement said.

Tags

National Registration Of Births And Deaths Raj Niwas Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena Highest Number Of Births Health Facilities Municipal Corporation Wards Civic Officers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next