Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajnath Welcomes Announcement For Defence Sector In Union Budget

Singh also welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement that 68 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget would be allocated towards procurement from domestic industry.

Rajnath Welcomes Announcement For Defence Sector In Union Budget
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 6:27 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday described as an "excellent move" the proposal in the Union Budget to set aside 25 per cent of the defence R&D budget for start-ups and private entities in the financial year 2022-23.

"The 68 percent of defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement. It is in line with the 'Vocal for Local' push and it will certainly boost the domestic defence industries," Singh tweeted.

Related stories

Union Budget 2022 'Growth-Oriented', Devoid Of Populism: India Inc

Start-up Community Relishes Government's Focus In Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022-23: Central Vista Gets Rs.2,600 Cr For Construction Of Non-Residential Office Buildings

He said substantial amounts have been allocated towards research and development in several sectors including defence. "The proposal to reserve 25 percent of the R&D Budget for Startups and Private entities is an excellent move," the defence minister said.

In her budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman said the government is committed to reducing imports and promoting self-reliance in equipment for the armed forces. "Sixty-eight per cent of the capital procurement budget will be earmarked for domestic industry in 2022-23, up from 58 per cent in 2021-22," she said.

The finance minister said defence research and development will be opened up for industry, start-ups and academia with 25 per cent of the defence R&D budget earmarked for it. "Private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with DRDO and other organisations through SPV (special purpose vehicle) model," she said.

Sitharaman said an independent nodal umbrella body will be set up for meeting wide-ranging testing and certification requirements. "Congratulations to Finance Minister, Smt @nsitharaman on presenting an excellent Union Budget for 2022-23. It is a Budget which would give fillip to 'Make in India', boost demand and build capacities for a stronger, prosperous and confident India," Singh said.

He said the budget outlines the government's focus on 'Atamnirbharata' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for development and pro people reforms. "It is a growth oriented Budget focused on harnessing the energies of New India," Singh said.

There was no mention of the overall defence budget figures in the budget speech of the finance minister.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Union Budget 2022 Defence Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Defence Minister Vocal For Local
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Maharashtra: 2 Held By Pench Tiger Reserve Officials For Installing Electric Fencing

Budget 2022 | P Chidambaram Terms Budget ‘Most Capitalist’; Sops Only For ‘Big Industrialists’

Union Budget 2022-23: Defence Gets Rs.5.25 Lakh Crore

MP: Forest Guard Among 4 Killed In Two Road Accidents

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top