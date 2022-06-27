Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Rajnath Singh Holds Virtual Talks With His Malaysian Counterpart On Bilateral Defence Ties

On June 17, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah with an aim to take forward the bilateral strategic partnership.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter/Rajnath Singh

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 3:53 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with his Malaysian counterpart Hishamuddin bin Hussein virtually on Monday to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Singh said on Twitter, "Had a wonderful interaction with Malaysia's Senior Defence Minister, Mr Hishamuddin bin Hussein, via video conference. "

He reaffirmed the strong defence relations between India and Malaysia and discussed opportunities for both countries "to further deepen our defence cooperation".

(with inputs from PTI)

National Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Bilateral Defence Ties External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saifuddin Abdullah Bilateral Strategic Partnership Hishamuddin Bin Hussein India
