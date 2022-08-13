Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Rajasthan: Security Tightened For Independence Day Celebrations, 51 Prisoners To Be Released For Good Conduct

Rajasthan officials have announced heightened security arrangements ahead of Independence Day celebrations along with the release of 51 prisoners.

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 11:59 am

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for Independence Day celebrations at the SMS Stadium here, an official said on Saturday.

On August 15, 51 prisoners lodged in various jails of the state will get a premature release for their good conduct, while 21 police officers and personnel will be awarded for meritorious service, he said.

 "All preparations have been completed. The state-level function will be held at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur where a full-day rehearsal is going to be held today (Saturday)," General Administration Department Secretary Jitendra Kumar Upadhyaya told PTI. He, along with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Abhay Kumar, will visit the stadium to review the preparations later in the day.

During the event, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will bestow the President's Police Medal on two IPS officers -- Ashok Rathore, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad, and Special Operations Group, and ADG, Vigilance, Biju George Joseph.

 Two other IPS officers Dinesh MN and Jose Mohan will be among the 17 officials and personnel who will receive police medals. 

Of the 51 prisoners who are scheduled to be released, 36 have completed two-thirds of their total imprisonment period, five male prisoners above 60 years have completed half of their imprisonment, and 10 prisoners from economically weaker sections have completed their term of imprisonment. "The financially weak prisoners could not be released even after the completion of their sentence due to their inability to pay the fine," a government spokesperson said.  

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, only certain categories of prisoners can be given relief. These are not applicable to prisoners involved in serious crimes such as dowry death, rape, terrorism, and human trafficking. 

