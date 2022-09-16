Rajasthan Records 195 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths In 24 Hours

Rajasthan recorded 195 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities on Friday, a state health department official said.

According to a health department spokesperson, one coronavirus infected patient each died in Hanumangarh and Alwar on Friday, pushing the state's death toll to 9,632.

Out of 195 new coronavirus cases reported in the state, 43 were recorded in Jaipur, 26 in Alwar, 18 in Sikar and 13 in Jodhpur, he said. With 195 new coronavirus cases, the state's infection tally has climbed to 13,12,020.

Presently, 1,317 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment in Rajasthan and 214 were discharged in the last 24 hours, the spokesperson added.

-With PTI Input