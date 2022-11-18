Rajasthan Recorded 90.4% Increase In Domestic Tourist Arrival Compared To Last Year: Statement

Rajasthan has seen a 90.4 per cent increase in the number of domestic tourists compared to last year, an official statement said, adding that 1.64 lakh foreign tourists have visited the desert state till this September.

The tourism department told a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday that there has been an unprecedented increase in the arrival of tourists in the state after the coronavirus pandemic.

"The number of domestic tourists in the state has increased by 90.4 per cent this year compared to last year. Apart from this, 1.64 lakh foreign tourists have come to visit Rajasthan till September this year," the statement said.

Talking about the importance of tourism for the state's economy, Gehlot said the sector generates employment on a large scale, while the income received from it accelerates the development of the state.

He said his government will soon organise Rajasthan Folk Art Festival for the protection and upliftment of the distinctive folk arts and culture of different regions of the state. The Chief Minister also announced that the Town Hall of Jaipur will be developed as a museum. For this, the state government has allocated a budget of Rs 96 crore.

