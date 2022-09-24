Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Rajasthan Govt Approves Rs 100 Crore Additional Package For Small Industries

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has approved an additional package of Rs 100 crore for a scheme to promote small industries, which will help the government expand its coverage and smooth operation, an official statement said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 9:34 pm

In the budget 2022-23, the chief minister had proposed Rs 150 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Laghu Protsahan Yojana' to encourage Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state and ensure easy access to loans to small businessmen and investors.

In pursuance of the budget announcement, Gehlot has approved an additional budget provision of Rs 100 crore, the statement said.

(Inputs from PTI)

