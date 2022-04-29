Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan Government Avoiding Accountability After Demolishing Rajgarh Hindu Temples: VHP

The state government has suspended two senior officials of the Rajgarh municipality in Alwar following a backlash over the demolition of two temples as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town.

Rajasthan Government Avoiding Accountability After Demolishing Rajgarh Hindu Temples: VHP
VHP provincial Vice President Subhadra Papdiwal on Gehlot's Government PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 5:33 pm

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan was avoiding accountability after demolishing "ancient" Hindu temples in Alwar district.

The state government has suspended two senior officials of the Rajgarh municipality in Alwar following a backlash over the demolition of two temples as part of an anti-encroachment drive to widen a road in the municipal town.

Related stories

63 Per Cent Parents Say Schools Should Offer Online Classes If District COVID-19 TPR Crosses 5 Per Cent: Survey

PM To Inaugurate Chief Ministers-Chief Justices Conference On Saturday

Ten New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his ministers are also doing appeasement politics. There is a competition among ministers as to who should appear more anti-Hindu", VHP provincial Vice President Subhadra Papdiwal told reporters here. "In this rush, they do not hesitate to insult revered saints and gurus of Hindus", he alleged.

He said that the Gehlot government was trying to deceive people and avoiding "accountability after demolishing ancient Hindu temples in Rajgarh of Alwar district". To avoid accountability, the government has made "fabricated" allegations against the BJP-ruled municipality of Rajgarh of passing a proposal to demolish houses, shops and temples, Papdiwal claimed.

"The 'sant (seers) samaj' has also come out on the streets to protest against such attacks on Hindus at the behest of the government," he said. Papdiwal demanded the arrest of the local MLA and the officials who ordered the demolition of the temples.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Demolishing Of Rajgarh Hindu Temples Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Subhadra Papdiwal Ashok Gehlot Subhadra Papdiwal Jaipur Rajasthan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

The Ten Most Wondrous Personalities Worth Knowing

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022

PV Sindhu Spearheads Indian Challenge In Badminton Asia Championships 2022