Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan: 3 Children And One Person Die In Gas Cylinder Explosion

District Collector Himanshu Gupta has ordered a probe into the matter and assured that anyone found responsible would be prosecuted as per law. 

Gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan.
Gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan. (Representative image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 6:29 pm

Four persons, including three children, died in a gas cylinder explosion here, police said on Saturday. 

Sixteen others injured in the accident are undergoing treatment at MGH Hospital.

District Collector Himanshu Gupta has ordered a probe into the matter and assured that anyone found responsible would be prosecuted as per law. 

ACP (Mandore) Rajendra Prasad Diwakar said over half a dozen LPG cylinders suddenly went off in a house at Kirti Nagar area about 2.00 pm on Saturday. 

"The cylinders were stored in the house of one Bhomaram Lohar, a supplier," Diwakar said, adding that the cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained. 

It is believed that the explosion occurred while the cylinders were being refilled, he added. 

"Three children and an old man suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot. Sixteen others were rushed to the hospital. The condition of some of them is critical," Diwakar added. 

The house caught fire and a part of it collapsed after the explosion, triggering panic in the area.

Related stories

Maharashtra: Pregnant Woman, Five-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Cylinder Blast

3 People Injured In Gas Cylinder Blast In Gujarat

Two motorcycles and a vehicle to transport the cylinders were also damaged in the explosion. During the rescue operation, four dozen cylinders were recovered from the house. 

Administrative officials and public representatives reached the spot upon receiving the news. They also visited the hospital to meet the injured and directed the administration to provide them with the best care.

Tags

National Rajasthan Cylinder Explosion Blast Gas Cylinder Blast Explosion LPG Cylinder Burst
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls

IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Scores: India (120/9) Lose Richa Ghosh, Need 18 Off 9 Balls