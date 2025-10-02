National

Raipur Club Durga Puja Pandal: Rootless Journeys Of Migrant Labourers - In Photos

At Raipur Club Ramgarh in South Kolkata, this year's Durga Puja pandal captures the harsh realities of migrant labourers and their rootless journeys. Always moving from place to place in search of work, they build homes for others but remain homeless themselves. Their lives, scarred by hunger, mistreatment, and discrimination, often force them back to their homeland. This theme lays bare the unseen struggles of those who live on the margins, yet form the backbone of society.