Rain-Triggered Landslide Destroys House in Mangaluru: 3 Killed, Three Others Rescued

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Three members of a family, including two girls, were killed and three others were rescued after a rain-triggered landslide destroyed a house here in the early hours of Wednesday, NDRF officials said

Rain-Triggered Landslide Destroys House in Mangaluru: 3 Killed, Three Others Rescued
Rain-Triggered Landslide Destroys House in Mangaluru: 3 Killed, Three Others Rescued

The incident occurred in the Nagori area of Mangaluru following heavy overnight rainfall that triggered a landslide, burying the house under a mound of earth, they said.

According to officials, six members of the family were trapped beneath the debris when the house collapsed. Residents, personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services, and other rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to extricate the victims.

The deceased were identified as Shanta (46), her eight-year-old daughter Anamika Chaurasia, and four-year-old daughter Pari.

Three others -- Balkrishna (48), Alka (14) and Anusha (11) -- were rescued alive from the debris and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

The family, originally from Bihar, had been residing in the Kankanady area for the past two decades. Preliminary findings indicated that a large mass of soil from the hill above the house gave way due to incessant rain, leading to the collapse of the structure.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) later joined the search and rescue operation. The bodies of the three victims were recovered from beneath the debris, after which the operation was concluded.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan visited the site, reviewed the situation and received updates from officials overseeing the rescue efforts.

The district administration has urged people living in hilly and landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as heavy rains continue to lash the coastal district.

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The building collapse occurred suddenly, trapping several residents and visitors under the debris. - null
A joint team of the police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the area and began extensive searches. - File photo; Representative image

The district officials have also initiated a study of the area surrounding the site to find out if the area is safe for residents.

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