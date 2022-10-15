Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Rahul Says Karnataka BJP Regime "Anti-SC-ST", Alleges It Is A "Commission" Government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 percent commission" government. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 4:34 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 percent commission" government. 

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST," and there is a 50 percent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here. 

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 percent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

(Inputs from PTI)

