Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a "40 percent commission" government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is "anti-SC and ST," and there is a 50 percent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here.

The BJP-led regime in the state is called a "40 percent commission" government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

(Inputs from PTI)