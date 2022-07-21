Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Draupadi Murmu On Her Presidential Win

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulates Draupadi Murmu on her Presidential victory.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI Photo

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 11:23 pm

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated Draupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. He was among the first Opposition leader to wish Murmu after she crossed the crucial 50 percent-vote mark, even when counting for the presidential poll was on.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Draupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India," Gandhi said on Twitter. Congress also congratulated her on Twitter for being elected the President.

"Congratulations to Draupadi Murmu on being elected the President of India. Best wishes for future endeavors," the party said. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated Draupadi Murmu. "I am sure that you will also be the voice of the oppressed classes and uphold the values of our Constitution. My best wishes for a successful term ahead," Kharge tweeted.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh congratulated Murmu and hoped she will hold the Narendra Modi dispensation accountable. "India has a President-elect. Congratulations and best wishes to Draupadi -Ji! Hope that she will soon hold the Modi Sarkar accountable, especially for the manner in which forest and land laws are being diluted to the detriment of tribal communities," Ramesh said.

Murmu emerged victorious in the presidential poll, defeating Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. 

