‘Racist’: BJP On Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Chinese Version Of Yogi’ Jibe At Assam CM

BJP on Saturday targeted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Yadav had referred to Sarma as the “Chinese version of Yogi”, after the latter’s government in Assam decided to discontinue the practice of a two-hour adjournment for congregational Friday prayers inside the state’s Assembly complex.
The row erupted after the Assam government announced to discontinue the practice of a two-hour adjournment for Jumma prayers on Fridays, a tradition that had been introduced by the Muslim League government in colonial Assam inside the state’s Assembly complex.
Targeting Yadav, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said his remarks were akin to the “racist remarks” made by Sam Pitroda, the former Chairman of Indian Overseas.
Poonawalla accused the INDIA-bloc of harboring a “racist mentality”. Yadav's mindset.
Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he said, "Tejashwi Yadav labels Assam CM @himantabiswa as a “Chinese” because he is an Assamese and from the North-East! This reflects racist mentality of the INDI Alliance & it seems Sam Pitroda has taken over mindspace of Tejaswi when he makes such racist comments Does Rahul Gandhi , Gaurav Gogoi endorse this as “Muhabbat ki Dukaan” Will they end ties with RJD for such unconstitutional, anti Bharat Jodo, racist and hateful comments ?".
Earlier, Yadav had accused Sarma of seeking "cheap popularity" and alleged that the BJP aims to harass Muslims in various ways.
"In an attempt to gain cheap popularity and become the 'Chinese version of Yogi,' the chief minister of Assam deliberately keeps doing acts that harass Muslims. The people of BJP have made Muslim brothers a soft target to spread hatred, attract the attention of Modi-Shah and polarize the society," Yadav had said.
"People of all religions, except RSS, have a hand in the independence of the country. Our Muslim brothers have made sacrifices in getting the country freedom and as long as we are here, no one can harm them," he added.