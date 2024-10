National

Raavan's Legacy in Mandore: Rajasthan's Revered Son-in-Law

In the historic town of Mandore, Rajasthan, Raavan is revered not as a villain, but as a son-in-law. Legend has it that Raavan married Mandodari, the town’s native daughter, and the Dave Brahmin community honors his legacy to this day. A temple dedicated to Raavan stands as a reminder of the town’s unique connection to the demon king, blending mythology, history, and cultural reverence.