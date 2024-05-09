National

Punjab: Train Services Remain Affected As Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Railway Station Continues

The farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) non-political have been sitting on tracks of Shambhu railway station, close to the Haryana border, since April 17 demanding the release of three farmers arrested by the Haryana Police.

File image
Some trains have been short-terminated, while routes of more than 115 trains have been diverted, Railways said. Photo: File image
info_icon

The ongoing farmers' protest on the Punjab-Haryana border has led to multiple train cancellations. According to the schedule released by the Railways, about 184 trains were expected to be affected on Thursday, May 9

Some trains have been short-terminated, while routes of more than 115 trains have been diverted, Railways said.

Meanwhile, 69 trains remained cancelled on Thursday, May 9, including trains going to Delhi as well as some on Chandigarh-Amritsar route.

The Northern Railway had last week announced the cancellation of 69 trains, route diversion of 107 trains and changes in the origin and terminating stations of 12 trains due to ongoing farmers' agitation at the Sambhu station in Haryana. A press statement by the Northern Railway mentioned all the trains that were cancelled from May 3 to May 8, along with information on diversions and change of origin and destination.

Railways said important trains which will not run in this period were Delhi Sarai Rohilla AC Superfast Express, Jammu Mail, Shan-e-Punjab Express, and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express among others.

