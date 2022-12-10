Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Punjab: Suspected RPG Fired At Police Station In Border District Of Tarn Taran

National

Punjab: Suspected RPG Fired At Police Station In Border District Of Tarn Taran

According to official sources, some unidentified people fired the projectile which hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 12:42 pm

 A suspected rocket-propelled grenade was fired at a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran, official sources said on Saturday.

Some unidentified people fired the projectile which hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am, they said.

Saanjh Kendra centre provides services like copy of FIRs, passport verification and no-objection certificates.

There was no casualty in the incident, the sources said.

The projectile first struck the iron grills of the gate of the police station and then hit the Saanjh Kendra centre. The windowpanes of the Saanjh Kendra were damaged in the incident, they said.

The suspected RPG did not explode, they further said.

There were some police personnel present at the police station when the incident took place.

Police officers remained tight-lipped on the incident.

Senior police officials also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

A forensic team has also reached the site.

Earlier in May, a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters located in Mohali. 

