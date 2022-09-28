Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab Government To Set Up Chair At GNDU After Shaheed Bhagat Singh

The chair will undertake extensive research on the life and philosophy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Bhagwant Mann said, adding that the move will help inspire the coming generations to serve the country.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 8:08 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said a chair will be set up at Guru Nanak Dev University after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Mann was addressing a state level function to mark Bhagat Singh’s 115th birth anniversary.  

Khatkar Kalan is the ancestral village of iconic freedom fighter in Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district, which was named after him. The chair will undertake extensive research on the life and philosophy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Mann said, adding that the move will help inspire the coming generations to serve the country.

Mann also announced the resumption of ‘Shaheed Bhagat Singh Yuva award.’ He said it will be given to 46 youths every year for their outstanding contribution across fields, said an official release here.

He said the award winners will get Rs 51,000 in cash and an appreciation certificate, as he rued the stopping of the award around seven years back. Mann also exhorted the people to take a vow that they will not leave the country in search of good fortunes.

“All of us should take a pledge that we will improve the system by living here rather than fleeing in search of green pastures,” he said, adding that the government is committed to restore the “past glory” of Punjab.

Dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh still remain unfulfilled and corruption, nepotism, and poverty is still rampant, because  those who came into power after the British, plundered the country more mercilessly than them, Mann said.

He said it vexes him when some people say that the rule of Britishers was better than the present system. This notion needs to be changed, he said.

Calling upon the people to rise above parochial consideration of caste, communalism, and creed to make India "number one", he said that it will be a real tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters who died in the struggle to get the country independence.

Related stories

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann Brings Confidence Motion In State Assembly After Governor Gives Nod

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Visit On Sunday; Raghav Chadha Says AAP Will Fulfil Demands Of Various Segments Of Society

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann To Visit Election-Bound Gujarat On Sunday

It is unfortunate that these days some people are questioning the sacrifice of the martyrs, which they don’t have any right to, the CM said. He also said that when our national heroes were waging war against the British regime, some traitors were siding with the imperialist forces. “No one remembers such people now.”

He also announced that the state government will install a 5-D statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh near the international airport at Mohali. He said the hi-tech statue will inspire the younger generations to serve the country in a more spirited manner.

Mann also asked the youth to read more books to update their knowledge and to cope with challenges being faced by the country.“While a 23-year-old youth of today demands a motorcycle from his parents, Bhagat Singh, when he was 23, had sought freedom for the country from the British,” he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also felicitated descendants of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Sukhdev. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Guru Nanak Dev University Shaheed Bhagat Singh Bhagat Singh’s 115th Birth Anniversary Khatkar Kalan Shaheed Sukhdev
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS

Lt General Anil Chauhan Is India’s New CDS