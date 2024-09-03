Punjab: 3 People Including Woman Shot Dead In Ferozpur; Police Suspect Mutual Rivalry

Three people including a woman were shot dead in Punjab's Ferozpur on Tuesday while they were travelling with two others in a car. The shots were fired from two motorcycles on the road following them.
The incident took place near Gurdwara Akalgarh Sahib in Ferozepur city when six assailants on two bikes surrounded them and attacked.
The deceased woman identified as Jaspreet Kaur was 22 and was supposed to get married in a few days.
The others who also died were her brother, Akashdeep Singh, 21, and Daldeep Singh, 32.
The other two people travelling also got injured and have been hospitalised, reportedly. And they were identified as Anmol Singh and Harpreet Singh.
The victims were residents of the Kamboj Nagar in Ferozpur.
DIG Ferozepur Range, Ajay Maluja says, "This is a triple murder and we are investigating the case. The deceased are Akashdeep, Dilpreet, and Jasprit Kaur... Dilpreet has past criminal records as well. The case seems to be of mutual rivalry, the rest will be revealed as and when the case details unfold... We have CCTV footage and we have identified the assailants already... The accused are said to be 6 in number..."
Superintendent of police Randhir Kumar also told the media that the officers are conducting an investigation to ascertain the motive.