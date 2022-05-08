Puducherry sees no fresh COVID-19 case, death

The total caseload remained 1,65,797 while the toll was 1,962. With one patient recovering during the last 24 hours, the active cases have come down to seven. The overall recoveries were 1,63,828, said Director of Health G Sriramulu. The Health Department has examined 22,35,691 samples and found 18,80,502 of them negative.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was zero, while fatalities and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent. The Department of Health has administered 16,93,081 doses comprising 9,65,142 first doses, 7,06,550 second doses, and 21,389 booster doses.