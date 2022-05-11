Puducherry Reports No New COVID-19 Case

Puducherry did not register any fresh coronavirus case on Wednesday and the overall caseload remained 1,65,799. According to Director of Health G Sriramulu, 418 samples were examined during last twenty-four hours and no new case was detected.

He said the active cases were five. The overall recoveries stood at 1,63,832. Sriramulu said the Department of Health has examined so far 22,36,426 samples and found 18,81,230 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98,81 percent respectively. The Department of Health has administered so far 16,94,325 doses which comprised 9,65,275 first doses, 7,07,387 second doses and 21,663 doses.

(With PTI inputs)