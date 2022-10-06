Puducherry Logs 24 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry clocked 24 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday raising the aggregate to 1,74,777.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that while Puducherry region alone accounted for 10 new cases out of those identified at the end of examination of 730 samples, Karaikal region had fourteen fresh cases.

Mahe and Yanam regions reported zero case during last twenty-four hours.

Forty-nine patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,610.

The Director said that the Health Department has examined so far 24,12,999 samples and 20,44,462 turned out to be negative.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained 1974, Sriramulu noted.

The test positivity rate was 3.29 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 percent and 98.76 percent, respectively.

Sriramulu said that the Health Department administered 22,37,275 doses which comprised 9,93,368 first doses, 8,55,785 second doses and 3,88,122 booster jabs.

