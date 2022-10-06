Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Logs 24 New Covid-19 Cases

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that while Puducherry region alone accounted for 10 new cases out of those identified at the end of examination of 730 samples, Karaikal region had fourteen fresh cases. 

Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry
Fresh Covid Cases in Puducherry

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 2:18 pm

Puducherry clocked 24 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday raising the aggregate to 1,74,777.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a release that while Puducherry region alone accounted for 10 new cases out of those identified at the end of examination of 730 samples, Karaikal region had fourteen fresh cases. 

Mahe and Yanam regions reported zero case during last twenty-four hours.

Forty-nine patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,610.

The Director said that the Health Department has examined so far 24,12,999 samples and 20,44,462 turned out to be negative.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained 1974, Sriramulu noted.

The test positivity rate was 3.29 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 percent and 98.76 percent, respectively. 

Sriramulu said that the Health Department administered 22,37,275 doses which comprised 9,93,368 first doses, 8,55,785 second doses and 3,88,122 booster jabs.

Related stories

Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh Logs 15 New Cases, One Death; Active Count At 111

Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 13 New Cases; Active Tally Now 327

Mumbai Logs 127 Covid-19 Cases, No Fresh Death; Active Tally At 795

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths Covid Protocols Puducherry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

When And Where To Watch IND Vs SA 1st ODI Match Live

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19

School Job Scam: CBI Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Former Minister, Ex-Officials Till Oct 19