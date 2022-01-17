Tuesday, Jan 18, 2022
Puducherry LG Soundararajan Pays Tribute To MGR On 105th Birth Anniversary

Leaders of the Puducherry unit of AIADMK paid tributes at the statue led by the party secretary of east wing A Anbalagan.

Updated: 17 Jan 2022 6:22 pm

Paying tributes to AIADMK founding father, M G Ramachandran also known as MGR,Puducherry Lieutenenat Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan garlanded the statue of former Tamil Nadu chief minister on the event of his 105th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam and Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar along with MLAs were among those who paid homage.

The LG later told newspersons that Ramachandran was a humane personality.She also recalled the enlarged implementation by Ramachandran of the noon-meal scheme evolved by former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj to ensure good health of school-going children.

"I am proud to pay homage to MGR who had brought into force several welfare schemes to improve the welfare of the have-nots and downtrodden people during his tenure as chief minister of Tamil Nadu," she said.

( With PTI Inputs)

National Puducherry MGR AIADMK Tamil Nadu
Outlook Newsletters

