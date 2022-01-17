Paying tributes to AIADMK founding father, M G Ramachandran also known as MGR,Puducherry Lieutenenat Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan garlanded the statue of former Tamil Nadu chief minister on the event of his 105th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam and Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravanan Kumar along with MLAs were among those who paid homage.

The LG later told newspersons that Ramachandran was a humane personality.She also recalled the enlarged implementation by Ramachandran of the noon-meal scheme evolved by former Tamil Nadu chief minister K Kamaraj to ensure good health of school-going children.

"I am proud to pay homage to MGR who had brought into force several welfare schemes to improve the welfare of the have-nots and downtrodden people during his tenure as chief minister of Tamil Nadu," she said.

( With PTI Inputs)