Protests Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case Case, Hospital Vandalism Expand

CBI officials arrive to meet the family members of the post graduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical Hospital, in North 24 Parganas.
Staff inspect a damaged emergency room after unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose visits the emergency department of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the hospital amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Nursing staff stage a protest against the vandalism of a portion of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by unidentified miscreants at midnight amid demonstrations against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Police use tear gas during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata.
Damaged medical equipments in the emergency room after unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
A store room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
A police personnel near a vandalised protest site outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid demonstrations against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.
Junior doctors during their agitation at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital over the rape and killing of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.