National

Protests Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case Case, Hospital Vandalism Expand

Nationwide outrage continues with expanding protests over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor who was found dead at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata last Friday, where miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency Ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD), amid a night protest in the city that began Wednesday against the incident.