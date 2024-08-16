National

Protests Over Kolkata Doctor Rape Case Case, Hospital Vandalism Expand

Nationwide outrage continues with expanding protests over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor who was found dead at the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal's Kolkata last Friday, where miscreants carrying sticks, bricks and rods, vandalised the Emergency Ward, its nursing station and medicine store, besides a section of the Out Patients Department (OPD), amid a night protest in the city that began Wednesday against the incident.

Kolkata doctor murder case: CBI meets victim's family | Photo: PTI

CBI officials arrive to meet the family members of the post graduate trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical Hospital, in North 24 Parganas.

2/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: Unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
Kolkata doctor murder case: Unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital | Photo: PTI

Staff inspect a damaged emergency room after unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

3/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: Bengal Governor visits RG Kar Hospital
Kolkata doctor murder case: Bengal Governor visits RG Kar Hospital | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose visits the emergency department of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the hospital amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

4/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: Nursing staff protest in Kolkata
Kolkata doctor murder case: Nursing staff protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Nursing staff stage a protest against the vandalism of a portion of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital by unidentified miscreants at midnight amid demonstrations against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

5/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: Doctors protest in Kolkata
Kolkata doctor murder case: Doctors' protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Police use tear gas during a protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata.

6/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: Vandalism at RG Kar Hospital
Kolkata doctor murder case: Vandalism at RG Kar Hospital | Photo: PTI

Damaged medical equipments in the emergency room after unidentified miscreants vandalised a portion of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid midnight protests by women in various parts of West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

7/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants
Kolkata doctor murder case: A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

8/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: Vandalism at RG Kar Hospital
Kolkata doctor murder case: Vandalism at RG Kar Hospital | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A ward of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

9/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: View of store room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by miscreants
Kolkata doctor murder case: View of store room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by miscreants | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

A store room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after being vandalised by unidentified miscreants amid protests against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

10/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: Vandalised protest site outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital
Kolkata doctor murder case: Vandalised protest site outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital | Photo: PTI

A police personnel near a vandalised protest site outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital amid demonstrations against the alleged rape and murder of a post graduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

11/11
Kolkata doctor murder case: Docs protest at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital
Kolkata doctor murder case: Docs protest at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Junior doctors during their agitation at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital over the rape and killing of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata.

