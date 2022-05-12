Thursday, May 12, 2022
Protests Erupt Over SDMC's Anti-Encroachment Drive; AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan Detained

"Delhi Police has arrested me. Can imprison me, not my spirits," AAP MLA tweeted in Hindi.

Anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 5:06 pm

Protests erupted in Madanpur Khadar area under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive by the civic body with people pelting stones at security personnel leaving a few injured, police said. 

AAP MLA Aamanatullah Khan, who was part of the protest, has been detained along with others, they said.

Khan, however, alleged that the Delhi Police has arrested him. 

"Delhi Police has arrested me. Can imprison me, not my spirits," he tweeted in Hindi. 

A senior police officer, however, said, "We have detained AAP MLA Aamanatullah and others who protested against the drive along with supporters and locals. We have made adequate security arrangements to ensure no untoward incident take place." 

